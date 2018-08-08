Work from home: Amazon looking to fill more than 200 full-time positions with benefits

BRIESELANG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 04: A worker walks among shelves lined with goods at an Amazon warehouse on September 4, 2014 in Brieselang, Germany. Germany is online retailer Amazon's second largest market after the USA. Amazon is currently in a standoff with several book publishers over sales conditions and prices for e-books, and hundreds of authors in the US and Europe have written letters in support of the publishers. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Amazon is hiring — and you can work from your couch!
The online retail giant is looking to fill more than 200 virtual jobs, where the employees would work from home.
Nearly all of the positions listed are for full-time employment in customer service, sales and human resources.
Amazon says the full-time workers are eligible for medical and dental benefits, as well as paid time off, holiday overtime pay, parental leave, adoption assistance and employee discounts.
