Work from home: Amazon looking to fill more than 200 full-time positions with benefits

Amazon is hiring — and you can work from your couch!

The online retail giant is looking to fill more than 200 virtual jobs, where the employees would work from home.

Nearly all of the positions listed are for full-time employment in customer service, sales and human resources.

Amazon says the full-time workers are eligible for medical and dental benefits, as well as paid time off, holiday overtime pay, parental leave, adoption assistance and employee discounts.

CLICK HERE to view the job openings.