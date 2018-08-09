× 5-foot long pet iguana escapes, believed to be roaming Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — He’s about five feet long, 25 pounds and changes color. It’s not your average “missing” report. An iguana has escaped his east side home and his owner wants him back.

About two months ago, the iguana — named “Nail” — jumped from above a comic book store called “The Turning Page” located near Murray and Greenwich Avenues.

“There’s a hole about that big that he burst through,” said Zach Hauser, iguana owner.

Nail escaped from a second floor window. His owner, Zach Houser, thought he was gone for good but the iguana has left a trail of clues — giving him some hope.

“I heard some scratching noise and I looked up and I see this iguana,” said Bernadette Gerdeen, spotted the iguana.

Bernadette Gerdeen spotted the 9-year-old lizard on a roof just behind her home. She snapped a photo.

“The first thing in my mind was just, ‘that’s not native to Wisconsin,'” Gerdeen.

“She just shouted ‘babe, there’s a giant lizard,'” Roberto Marrero, spotted the iguana.

Gerdeen and her boyfriend tried following Nail, but he quickly ran off. He’s now believed to be living in a nearby tree.

“You can see this is a fresh track from this morning,” Hauser said.

Hauser has called around for help to no avail; he’s set up a trap with no luck; and he doesn’t know what else to do.

“He wants a mate, he doesn’t care about me,” Hauser said.

Like the comic books in his store, Hauser loves a good story and is holding out for a hero and hoping for a happy ending.

“He’s on the trip of his life right now and hopefully he can survive it,” said Hauser.

Hauser says Nail is harmless. He won’t go after other animals and lives off of plants. If you spot Nail, or have any solution to bring him home, Hauser is asking you call his comic shop, The Turning Page, at 414-509-5611.