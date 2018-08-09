Police: 2 injured after home struck by gunfire on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured after a home on Milwaukee’s north side was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night, Aug. 9.

Police say several shots were fired into a home near 50th and Fairmount around 11:10 p.m.

A 48-year-old man received a minor gunshot injury and was treated on the scene by MFD. Further medical treatment was not sought by the victim.

A second victim, a 20-year-old man, received a non-life threatening gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital by an associate.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.