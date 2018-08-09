Police: 2 injured after home struck by gunfire on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 5:37 am, August 9, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured after a home on Milwaukee’s north side was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night, Aug. 9.

Police say several shots were fired into a home near 50th and Fairmount around 11:10 p.m.

Home struck by gunfire near 50th and Fairmount

Home struck by gunfire near 50th and Fairmount

A 48-year-old man received a minor gunshot injury and was treated on the scene by MFD. Further medical treatment was not sought by the victim.

A second victim, a 20-year-old man, received a non-life threatening gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital by an associate.

Home struck by gunfire near 50th and Fairmount

Home struck by gunfire near 50th and Fairmount

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.