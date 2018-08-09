× Police: Parents turn in young suspect believed responsible for at least 10 carjackings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a young suspect believed responsible for at least 10 carjackings was turned in by his parents.

Police on Tuesday, Aug. 7 asked for help identifying the suspect, who was said to be between the ages of 14 and 16 — part of a group of nine suspects wanted in connection with multiple carjackings and other offenses. Police said after a pursuit, officers were able to arrest seven suspects, and the eighth was also later arrested.

The ninth suspect remained unknown — and that’s when police asked for the community’s help.

Police said Thursday, Aug. 9, the parents of that ninth suspect recognized their child and turned him in.

According to police, the latest carjacking occurred on Saturday, Aug. 4 near North Humboldt Boulevard and North Avenue. The pursuit took place after that.