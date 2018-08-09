× TMZ: HGTV to expand ‘Brady Bunch’ house, duplicate the show’s look inside, and then sell it

CALIFORNIA — HGTV — which just bought the famous “Brady Bunch” house — is going to make the inside of the house 1973 authentic, cottage cheese ceilings and all, TMZ is reporting.

Sources familiar with the project told TMZ the network plans to expand the 2,400 square foot house. It’s on a big lot, and TMZ was told they could add as much as 4,000 square feet to the back.

As for the interior, according to TMZ, the house needs gutting, because it bears no resemblance to the place Mr. Brady hung his hat. The exterior is authentic, but the interiors were all shot on a sound stage. TMZ’s sources have indicated HGTV will duplicate the ’70s look from the iconic show.

Lance Bass wanted the house badly, and bid nearly $3 million for it, but in the end, HGTV offered more. TMZ is reporting there is talk of getting Bass involved in the renovations — which will be the subject of a new HGTV show. According to TMZ, he flips houses.

TMZ has been told once the renovations are completed and the TV show is wrapped, HGTV will sell the house. Sources told TMZ say several hotels are already interested in buying it and turning it into an off-site guest suite — perfect for honeymooners or anyone who’s just really into Florence Henderson.

As for how much the house could fetch on resale, TMZ was told somewhere between $4 million and $6 million.