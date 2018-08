WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Fire Department released dramatic video showing first responders rescue a person from a burning vehicle.

According to the fire department, the incident happened on July 18 near 56th and Lincoln. Firefighters located a person unresponsive inside a burning vehicle. However, the door handles were inoperable due to the fire.

Body camera footage shows several firefighters quickly pull the victim to safety.

Watch the rescue below: