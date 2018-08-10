15-foot ‘Big Red Dog’ sculpture hopes to raise funds for WHS Racine animal shelter

RACINE COUNTY — You won’t be able to miss the giant 15-foot red dog that’s found a temporary home at the site of the future Wisconsin Humane Society’s animal shelter in Racine County.

The 1,500 pound sculpture, which is made out of epoxy, concrete, wire and wood, was placed at 16th and 90th Streets in Mount Pleasant to raise awareness of the capital campaign to build the much-needed facility.

PHOTO GALLERY

Jay Woody of Mequon, is the artist behind the “Big Red Dog” and according to WHS, it’s his first dog sculpture of this magnitude. Jay reached out to WHS, offering to donate it for whatever cause WHS found most compelling, and the capital campaign for their Racine location was a great fit.

The proposed state-of-the-art animal shelter and adoption center will feature expanded animal housing, community space, and a modern veterinary clinic for shelter animals.

WHS has been fundraising and have reached $1.8 million toward the $5.4 million goal for the potential facility. Fundraising efforts are well underway and WHS is committed to seeing the project realized, “no matter how long it takes.”

The “Big Red Dog” will be on display in Mount Pleasant through Friday, Aug. 31.

CLICK HERE to make a donation.