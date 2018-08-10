× 60-year-old Milwaukee man dies of ‘unknown causes’ at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a 60-year-old Milwaukee man died at the Waukesha County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 9.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:14 p.m. the man was found unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted by corrections staff until the Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene.

The man was later pronounced dead from unknown causes.

As this time, the incident remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.