× Former FOX6 News reporter reaches plea deal after incident at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — A former FOX6 News reporter facing criminal charges after an incident at Miller Park has reached a plea deal. A.J. Bayatpour will avoid a felony record under the agreement.

Bayatpour is accused of substantial battery — and entered a plea of guilty in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Aug. 9. However, the judge withheld a conviction. If Bayatpour upholds the terms of the deal, prosecutors will amend the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Bayatpour was involved in an argument at Miller Park on April 6. He is accused of hitting a reporter with another Milwaukee television station. That reporter was injured.

Bayatpour was attending the Milwaukee Brewers versus Chicago Cubs game at the time of the incident.

Bayatpour no longer works for FOX6 News.