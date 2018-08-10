× Michael Hupy to represent motorcyclist suing City of Milwaukee after streetcar accident

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is being sued after a motorcyclist was hurt in a Milwaukee streetcar accident.

The law firm of Hupy and Abraham, S.C. announced on Friday, Aug. 10 that firm president, Attorney Michael Hupy will represent the man who was injured back on July 26.

He reportedly was on Saint Paul Avenue trying to turn onto Water Street when his front motorcycle tire got wedged in the streetcar tracks — causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle. The release said the man ended up breaking his arm as a result.

A longtime supporter and presence in the motorcycle community, Hupy and Abraham has represented over 4,000 injured motorcyclists and this case is the first accident of its kind.

“I have been a vocal critic of the streetcar from beginning, because we have buses that do what streetcars can do without endangering motorcyclists and bicyclists.” Hupy said. “There are concerns by others in the motorcycle community that these incidents will continue to happen due to the construction of the project.”

There is no word on how much money he’s seeking in damages.