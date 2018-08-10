Weapons recovered following shots fired at Dineen Park & traffic stop

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Aug. 10 released pictures from two separate incidents that occurred last Thursday night, Aug. 9 and early Friday morning, Aug. 10 involving shots fired and a traffic stop.

The first incident happened Thursday night, Aug. 10 just before 10:30 p.m. at Dineen Park. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired in the parking lot near 72nd and Vienna. Authorities say 13 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

MPD stopped the vehicle they saw leaving the lot and found a hand gun and rifle inside before turning the vehicle over to deputies.

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old man who faces a felony charge of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and a misdemeanor charge of Carrying Concealed Weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

The second incident happened Friday morning, Aug. 10 at around 2:45 a.m. Officials say a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle on I-94 southbound at College Avenue and found the driver’s license was revoked due to a prior OWI conviction and he had an open warrant with the West Allis Police Department.

The 33-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Deputies found a 12-gauge shotgun with the barrel cut during an inventory search of his vehicle.

The man faces a felony charge of Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun, which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison.