Help out the community & have fun doing it: How you can volunteer to ‘Save Your City’

MILWAUKEE -- For the seventh year, the Faith Builders Church is hosting "Serve Your City" day at Clarke Square Park on Saturday, Aug. 11. James Haley Jr. shares how you can serve the community and then celebrate with it.

About Serve your City Day (website)

One of Our Values at Faith Builders is Serving: Is Who We Are. And there is no greater example of that then when we come together & serve our city! But this is not just "our" city, it's YOUR city. So we personally invite you to be a part of this amazing experience & create life long memories with your entire family!

The first part of our day will be our block clean up. Help us make Milwaukee beautiful! All you need is a pair of gloves! Following our block clean up is our block party! With food, kids activities, giveaways & tons more for all ages!

You can't miss this special day as we serve thousands in our community. Get ready to Serve Your City!

EVENT INFORMATION

Date: Saturday August 11

Time: Volunteer registration at 8am

Location: Clarke Square Park - 2302 W Vieau Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53204