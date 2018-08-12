‘Come here sweetie:’ Mother defends children from suspected would-be kidnapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. -- A mother of three is warning parents to watch their kids after she says a man attempted to abduct her children outside her Southport, Indiana apartment.

According to WXIN, it happened on Creekbrook Drive, and Kristen Scott was just 30 feet from her children.

She said her kids and nephew were playing outside when a man tried to abduct them. He began mimicking the funny faces they were making -- and tried to get them to approach him.

“I guess the guy started doing it back. I’m not sure if that was his way of seeming friendly. My 4-year-old hesitated, kind of stopped, you know, looked at him -- and he said, 'come here sweetie,'" said Scott.

She said the children screamed and ran. Scott began sprinting after him with rocks, trying to defend her children.

“I gave birth to my three children, and I am going to keep my three children by whatever means necessary,” said Scott.

Before he left the scene, Scott said she saw a white man get in his car and drive off in what she believes to be a white Ford Taurus.

Police are investigating.