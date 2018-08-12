‘Fortnite’ developers sue 14-year-old who boasted about using cheat software online

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 21: A gamer plays 'Fortnite' against Twitch streamer and professional gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins during Ninja Vegas '18 at Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino on April 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blevins is playing against more than 230 challengers in front of 700 fans in 10 live 'Fortnite' games with up to USD 50,000 in cash prizes on the line. He is donating all his winnings to the Alzheimer's Association. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CARY, N.C. — Despite a plea from a Delaware teen’s mother, developers of popular third-person shooter game “Fortnite” will be allowed to pursue their lawsuit against him after he boasted online about using cheat software.

The Herald-Sun reported Tuesday a federal judge sided with North Carolina-based Epic Games in mid-July, ruling it has a “plausible claim” for copyright infringement and other legal transgressions.

Epic filed multiple such lawsuits last fall, but this case attracted notoriety when the mother of the teen known on YouTube as “Sky Orbit” accused Epic of “using a 14-year-old child as a scapegoat.” Her letter to the judge also argued the “Fortnite” license wasn’t legally binding, because a minor can’t enter into a contract.

The case file indicates the teen hasn’t hired a lawyer or formally responded to the lawsuit, despite last month’s deadline.