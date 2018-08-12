× Greenfield police officer injured in rollover crash during pursuit

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield police officer suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Sunday morning, Aug. 12.

It happened around 9 a.m., when an on patrol saw a reckless driver traveling at a high rate of speed on Forest Home Avenue near Morgan Avenue. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

A pursuit began, but soon ended. The vehicle was reported to have been last seen near 76th and Layton.

Soon, another officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 74th Street near Edgerton Avenue. The officer pursued the vehicle, headed for Loomis.

Just before 35th and Loomis, police said an officer attempted to stop the suspect with a PIT maneuver, but the vehicle crashed into the squad — causing the squad car to roll over.

Police said the officer was pulled out by other officers, and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police are searching for the driver.

Police said the officer who was injured is a 10-year veteran of the Greenfield Police Department.