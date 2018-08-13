× 8 injured, taken to hospital after shuttle fails to stop, collides with semi in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Eight people were taken to the hospital late Sunday night, Aug 12. after a semi crashed into a transport shuttle in Sheboygan.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Kim’s 5 Corners Tavern by County Road V and County Road I in Sheboygan Falls.

Police say a transport shuttle — with nine people inside — traveled northbound on County Road I and failed to stop for a stop sign. An eastbound semi was unable to avoid the shuttle and crashed into it.

Nearby, power lines above were damaged and became a hazard as a result.

Eight of the nine passengers of the shuttle were taken to the hospital with various injuries — none believed to be serious.

The shuttle driver was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign.

An accident report is being completed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.