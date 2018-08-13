× Dodge County officials identify Hartford man killed in motorcycle crash

TOWNSHIP OF LEBANON — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released on Monday, Aug. 13 the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 8. He is David Conforti, 56, of rural Hartford.

The sheriff’s office indicated it received a report on the afternoon of Aug. 8 of one motorcycle off the road with a rider lying nearby that appeared deceased. The crash occurred on County Highway R near County Highway MM (west)/Smith Road in the Township of Lebanon.

Officials say evidence indicated the cycle had been northbound on County Highway R, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, entered the right/east ditch and the rider was ejected. Officials say the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Assisting at the crash scene were Lebanon Fire and EMS, Watertown Fire Dept. Paramedics, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the sheriff’s office chaplain.