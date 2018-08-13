× Man killed in triple shooting near 10th & Burleigh; 2 boys injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near 10th and Burleigh Sunday night, Aug. 12. One man is dead and two boys are injured as a result.

According to police, just before 8: 30 p.m., officers responded to the area.

Investigators say an ongoing dispute lead to the shooting. The suspect fired multiple gunshots at a group of people — that included small children.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot. Officers performed CPR on the victim until they were relieved by crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department. MFD then continued with life saving efforts but the victim died at the scene from his injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

And a 4-year-old boy suffered very serious gunshot wounds. Authorities say officers provided medical care for the child until MFD arrived on scene. The boy was then taken to the hospital for his serious injuries.

FOX6 News spoke with a man who rushed to help those wounded moments after this happened.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I heard about nine shots. I turned and looked at 10th and Burleigh and noticed a man and a little boy laying on the ground, so I went to them. The older man was laying face down on the ground. The little boy, he was up, with multiple shots. His eyes were rolling to the back of his head, so I started talking to him to try to keep him with us. Then I looked to the right and noticed the police officer coming down the street -- so I ran and I flagged him down to come to where we was at. So he came over there, and he was trying to talk to them too -- telling us to keep talking to them, and then all the other officers came and that's when we had to get back. It was hard because I have a little 7-year-old son and wouldn't even want to imagine..." said Ashley Higgins Jr.

Milwaukee police continue to search for the suspect(s) as the shooting remains under investigation.