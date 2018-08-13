48-year-old Milwaukee man killed in officer-involved shooting near 10th and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near 10th and Burnham Monday evening, Aug. 13.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said it happened around 5 p.m., when officers from MPD’s District 2 were conducting follow-up on a suspect they were seeking who fled from them earlier in the day. That individual was located near 10th and Burnham and officers conducted a traffic stop. Chief Morales said the suspect exited a vehicle with a firearm and shots were fired. He said two officers fired shots, and the suspect died from his injuries at the scene.

Chief Morales said the officers involved are men — one 44 years old and one 27 years old, with 20 years of service and six years of service with MPD, respectively.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Chief Morales said the suspect was wanted on two active warrants for violation of probation and domestic violence.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating, including personnel from Waukesha, Wauwatosa, West Allis, Greenfield, Oak Creek and Marquette University PD.

When the investigation is complete, the district attorney will review it.