State elections officials: It is not too late to obtain an ID to vote in Tuesday's primary

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Partisan Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 14 — and state election officials remind voters that if you don’t already have a Wisconsin driver license or ID or other form of ID needed to vote, you can still get a Wisconsin ID from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs. There is no separate “voter ID”.

There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV’s webpage explains the IDPP process.

The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms. DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times. A photo ID document will be sent in the mail that can be used for voting.

DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge. DMV’s voter ID hotline (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. Any questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information should be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov/