Ballot machine replaced at Hampton Elementary School after it went down twice during election

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee Election Commission confirmed for FOX6 News some issues with a vote counting machine on primary election day Tuesday, Aug. 14 at Hampton Elementary School.

According to Neil Albrecht with the election commission, they sent out a tech to the school near 51st and Villard after a report the machine went down early Tuesday afternoon. The tech had the machine back up and running in about 15 minutes.

It went down again later in the afternoon, and it was then replaced with a different machine.

We’re told they were still able to take ballots while the machine had issues, and then the ballots were fed into the machine when they got it working.