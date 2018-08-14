‘They can watch for abnormalities:’ New training for bank tellers to stop scams targeting seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They spent a lifetime saving their money, only to be swindled out of it. As the number of scams targeting seniors continues to rise, the state is trying a new approach to help spare them the emotional and financial fallout.

Financial abuse of our seniors is up, about 18 percent from 2017. The state is training bank tellers in an effort to prevent this.

"They can help watch for abnormalities, changes in behavior and are able to report red flags," said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.

AG Schimel announced the release of a new training video that teaches tellers how to spot a senior ensnared in a scam or being coerced by a relative or caregiver.

"We know our members. We can tell when something is up," said Jennifer Schilling, Empower Credit Union CEO.

The training video has already been viewed by tellers at Empower Credit Unions, where Schilling said they're on the lookout for unusual transactions or behavior.

"With the internet, email scams and phone scams, it's affecting not only the elderly, but everyone," said Schilling.

This is a proactive step to protect our elderly and prevent future crime.

Related resources from the DOJ:

To report suspected financial, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, please contact your county elder adult-at-risk agency or call 1-800-488-3780. If you witness an act of abuse, neglect, or exploitation that requires immediate attention, please call 911.

To learn more about elder abuse, go to www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org.