Democratic primary for Paul Ryan’s 1st District seat pits union ironworker against teacher, school board member

RACINE -- Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan's 1st District seat in Wisconsin is one Democrats believe could be competitive this fall. The Democratic primary pits ironworker Randy "Iron Stache" Bryce against teacher Cathy Myers in what's been a bitter contest locally.

I voted, and you can too—polls are open Wisconsin! Click the link below to find your location https://t.co/gyuEFf8UP7 pic.twitter.com/KJ9gx92lwi — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) August 14, 2018

I voted! Did you?! Polls are open until 8 PM. We are seeing a high turnout and expecting a close election in #WI01, so if you're in line by 8 PM, stay there! You can still vote and it might make the difference!! Find your polling location at https://t.co/RqQcVZN4qw pic.twitter.com/psxqZmYfJF — Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) August 14, 2018

Bryce's "victory party" will take place at Reefpoint Brew House on Racine's lakefront.

After voting at the Hedberg Public Library on Main Street in Janesville Tuesday morning, Myers' "victory party" was set to take place at the Branch at 1501 on Washington Avenue in Racine.

This race features primaries on both sides, though only the Democratic primary is truly competitive

Bryce, a union ironworker, spent $4.5 million through the end of July, an incredible amount for a congressional race. Bryce gained fame for launching a campaign against Ryan, and has continued to hammer Ryan even after the speaker said he was retiring from Congress at year's end. He has been a constant presence on TV, having run ads for months.

Janesville school board member Cathy Myers spent more than $1 million and has been on TV for about three weeks. She told FOX6 on Monday she's done everything she could to counter Bryce's spending, but operatives on both sides expect Bryce to win.

Bryce has had to deal with a number of issues from his past. He failed to pay child support for years, until he entered this campaign, and he has been arrested nine times, including twice for failing to show up for court dates. Many of his legal troubles stem from a 1998 arrest for drunken driving in Michigan.

On the Republican side, UW Board of Regents member and former Ryan aide Bryan Steil will easily win Tuesday's primary. Steil immediately earned the backing of the GOP establishment after several other contenders decided not to run.