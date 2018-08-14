Easy victory expected for Bryan Steil, Speaker Ryan’s ‘hand-picked successor,’ despite 4 primary opponents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- The race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin's 1st District has featured primaries on both sides, though only the Democratic primary is truly competitive. Republican Bryan Steil faces four opponents in the GOP primary, but he is expected to easily win on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Steil's "victory party" was set for the Veterans' Terrace on Milwaukee Avenue in Burlington Tuesday night.

Steil, a UW Board of Regents member and former Ryan aide, immediately earned the backing of the GOP establishment after several other contenders decided not to run.

The polls for our Republican Primary are open! Please be sure to get out and vote today before 8 pm. I am committed to representing our district and fighting for Conservative Wisconsin Style Values in Congress. I would be honored to have your vote. #TeamSteil pic.twitter.com/XOudP7mbBM — Bryan Steil (@BryanSteilforWI) August 14, 2018

Speaker Ryan returned to the campaign trail Monday to support his hand-picked successor. He said he hopes his seat remains red.

"I believe Bryan is going to keep the seat. I think he is the right guy for the job, and I think he fits the district. That's the key," said Speaker Ryan.

It marked the first time Ryan has stumped for Steil.

"It feels good to be on the campaign trail. I'm getting to the end of my career and I'm excited to see the next generation come up and step up and serve," said Ryan.

Steil's four opponents in Tuesday's primary are applications engineer Kevin Steen and U.S. Army veteran Nick Polce, both political newcomers, are running in the Republican primary. So too is Jeremy Ryan, a liberal known as a prominent protester in Madison who ran as a Republican against Ryan in 2014 but got only 6 percent of the vote. Another former Ryan foe, Paul Nehlen, is running after he was banned from Twitter earlier this year for racist and anti-Semitic posts. Nehlen has paid his wife more than $37,000 out of his campaign account. Ryan's campaign has said Nehlen is not fit to hold office.

Ryan announced in April he would not seek re-election. His goal is to mentor leaders and spend more time with family.

The Democratic primary features union ironworker Randy Bryce and teacher and school board member Cathy Myers.