Highway bridge collapses in Italy after violent storm

GENOA, Italy — A violent storm in southern Italy has caused a viaduct to partially collapse, according to Italian state police.

A long section of the Morandi Bridge, which lies to the west of the port city of Genoa, collapsed around noon local time (6 a.m. ET) Tuesday, police said, later posting a video of the moment the bridge was destroyed.

The fire department there tweeted that a large number of firefighters were at the scene.

It is currently unclear whether any cars were traveling on the bridge at the time or whether there are any injuries.

The viaduct, which crosses several roads, railway tracks and the Polcevera river, links central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.

The Morandi Bridge, also known as the Polcevera Viaduct, was designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi and completed in 1968.