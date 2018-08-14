Kevin Nicholson, Leah Vukmir, vying for US Senate seat, say they ‘feel great’ as they cast their ballots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE/DELAFIELD -- State Sen. Leah Vukmir and management consultant Kevin Nicholson are vying for the GOP U.S. Senate nod.

Vukmir has the Wisconsin Republican Party endorsement, but Nicholson has benefited from millions spent by outside groups. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin -- running unopposed in the primary.

Vukmir voted Tuesday morning at St. Luke's Church near Greenfield and Davidson in Brookfield. Her "victory party" was set to be held at The Ingleside Hotel on Golf Road in Pewaukee. Before that, she spent the afternoon with family.

Vukmir spoke out after casting her ballot, indicating she was feeling confident.

"I feel great. I feel very good. I feel we’ve had the momentum all along and I don’t see it changing in the last week. We did a 32-city, 30-county tour in the last week, as you can tell by my voice. It’s talking to the grassroots activists and all the county party offices around the state. Having the endorsement of the Republican Party of Wisconsin is huge and as somebody who started as a grassroots mom and activist, somebody who walked into a headquarters when my daughter was in kindergarten..." said Vukmir.

She also spoke out on her support for President Donald Trump.

"I think it was a desperate, last-minute ploy that’s using out-of-state, special interest money -- the same group that trashed Donald Trump. It’s really ironic they are the ones that are going after me. Once Donald Trump became our candidate, I stuck with him. I signed the unity pledge. I really believe Harley Davidson is not only a point of pride for Wisconsin, but for our nation. From the beginning, I got into this to take on Tammy Baldwin, who I don’t believe represents our values here in Wisconsin. She has not been present. She doesn’t come to the state except when it’s time to campaign. I’ve gone to all 72 counties. I’ve put on 82,000 miles on my car and everywhere I go people say 'what has Tammy done for us? She has not been there for our veterans at the Tomah VA. She believes in single-player government run health care. They want someone who is a proven consistent conservative. That’s what I’ve done here in the state of Wisconsin. I’m proud of what we have done and proud of what I call this economic miracle. Anyone can talk about being a conservative. I can actually show you by my record and I think ultimately, the voters of Wisconsin are very savvy. We’ve gone through a lot of elections in our state and so I think they’re going to trust my record," said Vukmir.

Today’s the day! Polls are open, and I just cast my ballot at St. Luke’s down the road from my home! ✅🇺🇸 Find out where your voting location is at → https://t.co/q4qx9xoDdv #wisen #wiright pic.twitter.com/nctUVuMJrP — Leah Vukmir (@LeahVukmir) August 14, 2018

Kevin Nicholson voted in Delafield Tuesday morning.

We want to lead by example, so my kids came along to vote today. We’re grateful to have this opportunity. I won’t let them down - and I won’t let the voters of Wisconsin down. Thanks for your support. #GOTV #SendInTheMarine #WISen #WIRight pic.twitter.com/nnmQpyYUgk — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) August 14, 2018

Nicholson spoke out after casting his ballot and also indicated he was feeling confident. The Marine veteran and former Democrat-turned-conservative's wife and kids joined him at the polling place. He said with a smile his kids have been able to see the entire state over the last year.

"Feel great. All the numbers look great. We are incredibly excited about tonight, but more excited about tomorrow and actually making this a contest of ideas with senator Baldwin. We’re going to win Nov. 6. This needs to be a contest of ideas. How do we fix health care? How do we think strategically about wars, to stop wars before they start. How do we fix illegal immigration and stop illegal immigration so that we can make a merit-based, economically sustainable immigration going forward. That’s what this election is really about. My experience made me the conservative I am today. My allegiance is to my country and constitution and the principles it was founded on. No one can ever question that and no one ever will. Not rightfully, so as I look to the election, this is about the future of our country. How do we make this country prosperous, secure for centuries to come? That’s where my mind is at and that’s where my focus will always be as their senator. We’re going to win today, but if for some reason we didn’t, I would absolutely support Senator Vukmir. This is about winning Nov. 6 and doing things different in Washington. We’re the campaign that can actually beat Tammy Baldwin. If you don’t take my advice for it, take Tammy Baldwin, take Tammy Baldwin’s word for it. She is already attacking me before the primary because she knows that we can beat her and we’re going to.

He also spoke out on Harley-Davidson and tariffs.

"What I have been saying to voters since Day 1 is 'if you look at Congress and you think they have it all figured out and it’s going great, you should vote for my primary opponent. If you think things are going great in Congress, you should vote for my general election opponent. If you’re like the rest of us and see that tangled mess in Washington and you realize how it could be fixed, then I’m your candidate,'" said Nicholson.

"Break down the tariffs that exist in places like China, like India. I think it is working. If you don’t take my word for it, look at the EU. They are already coming back to the negotiation table to get rid of tariffs. That’s good for Harley. That’s good for our farmers, all of our manufacturers, so let’s concentrate on breaking down our tariffs that have so limited the people of Wisconsin and hurt their ability to break abroad. We all want Harley to succeed. We want them to be able to sell in different markets around the world. That means getting rid of tariffs that have helped add cost to our manufacturing. That’s the president's objective and I think it is a good idea," said Nicholson.

Nicholson's "victory party" is set to be held at the Rustic Manor on State Road 83 in Hartland.

Nicholson and Vukmir have run a brutal primary in which they focused as much on each other's faults as they did Baldwin. Vukmir's base of support is the Milwaukee suburbs, while Nicholson is strongest in out-state areas.

This race has been expensive: $36.9 million has been spent, according to the campaign finance tracker opensecrets.org. Of that amount, $17.8 million has come from outside groups -- the most of any race in the country. Most of that outside spending has been in support of Nicholson. Baldwin has also spent $14.5 million, mostly to run positive ads on her record, but she has also run an attack ad criticizing Vukmir and Nicholson on jobs policy.

The primary has been a classic air war versus ground war. Nicholson's big-money backers, like Illinois billionaire Dick Uihlein, have been spending millions to run TV ads. Nicholson has touted his outsider status against Vukmir, a longtime state lawmaker.

But Vukmir has the endorsement of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, which has provided Vukmir with party resources. The Wisconsin GOP even ran an ad for Vukmir in which U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy calls the pro-Nicholson groups' attack ads against her "fake news." Vukmir has said Nicholson, a former president of the College Democrats of America, lacks conservative credentials.

Both candidates have signed a unity pledge to support the primary winner against Baldwin this fall.