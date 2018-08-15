× ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over:’ Statewide crackdown on drunken driving begins Aug. 17

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours looking for impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that begins Friday, Aug. 17 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 3.

As part of the annual event, WisDOT will utilize federal funds to support public education and outreach, and step-up law enforcement efforts throughout the state.

According to a press release, last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 161 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries. Also last year, there were over 24,200 traffic convictions in Wisconsin for operating a motor vehicle impaired. While alcohol-impaired driving remains a concern, many states including Wisconsin have seen an increase in drugged driving – people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including opioids, prescription and over-the-counter medications.

To help combat the problem:

WisDOT oversees 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces that operate year-round across the state.

To help detect and remove impaired drivers from roadways, nearly 3,800 Wisconsin law enforcement officers have been trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE).

Wisconsin has 276 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts – among the most in the nation.

Things citizens can do: