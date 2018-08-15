‘I think I’ll play:’ Packers face Steelers at Lambeau in 2nd preseason matchup; we could see Rodgers at the helm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- After their 31-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener, the Green Bay Packers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 16 at Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

We could see QB Aaron Rodgers at the helm for the first time. Don't expect him to play much, but he said he does want to play in front of the home fans. The last time he played at Lambeau was Sept. 28, 2017 vs. the Bears.

"I think I'll play. I think I'll probably play this week. I'd like to in front of our fans. You know, being that we got the first two at home it would be nice to get out there back on Lambeau. Obviously when I came back from my injury it was on the road so I haven't played at home for a long time," said Rodgers.

Against the Titans, fans saw Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle run the Packers' offense, but it is looking like this week, Rodgers will make an appearance.

The victory over the Titans marked the fourth consecutive year Green Bay has won the first preseason game played.

Thursday night's matchup marks the first preseason contest between the Packers and Steelers since 1996, according to Packers.com. The Packers won 24-17. Including the regular season, it's the fourth meeting between these teams since 2013.

The Packers and Steelers last met in the regular season on Nov. 26, 2017. The Steelers won 31-28 at Heinz Field.

According to Packers.com, these teams have met once in the post-season, in Super Bowl XLV. Green Bay won 31-25.

The Packers lead the all-time regular-season series with an 18-16 edge.

