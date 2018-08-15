MCTS bus driver helps 2-year-old girl found running down busy street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver Diana Serrano is being recognized for helping a lost and cold 2-year-old girl.

Serrano was driving her bus route on Lapham Boulevard near I-43 just after 6:00 am on Saturday, Aug, 10th when she spotted a little girl running down the street wearing nothing but a t-shirt and underwear.

Another passing motorists stopped at the same time as Serrano. He picked up the girl and gave her to Serrano.

“He told me he had to get to work and couldn’t wait around,” Serrano said.

Serrano took the child onto her bus and contacted police. About ten minutes after Serrano stopped, the child’s mom walked down the sidewalk looking for her. The woman came on the bus and picked up her daughter.

Shortly after, Milwaukee police arrived on scene, and Serrano explained the situation.

According to MCTS, investigators said the girl left her house while everyone else was asleep. The two-year-old’s mother said she is grateful that Serrano found her daughter and kept her safe and sound on the bus.

This is the eighth lost or missing child that MCTS drivers have found in less than two years.