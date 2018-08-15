Check vote totals in the August primary election 🇺🇸

Police: 2 killed in shooting believed to have stemmed from argument at 6th and Center

Posted 3:36 pm, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:05PM, August 15, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Two men died after a double shooting near 6th and Center in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 15.

Police said it happened shortly before 3 p.m. According to police, both victims were found dead at the scene.

It is believed this stemmed from an argument. Police are seeking witnesses.

"It scares me because of the fact that it's becoming a normal thing around here and we have a police station not even two blocks away. It's really scary," said Lenard Perkins, who lives nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

