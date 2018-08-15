Milwaukee police investigate attempted armed robbery at check cashing business

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred at the check cashing business near West Capitol Drive and Appleton Avenue.
It happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 15.
According to police, around 7:50 a.m., a suspect entered the business, demanded money and fled after an alarm was pushed.
Police continue to seek suspects and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police.
