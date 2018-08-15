× Police: Man shot, injured during altercation in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 14 in the area of Sherman Boulevard and Silver Spring.

According to police, a 28-year-old man had an altercation with a subject, who then fired one round at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is being conducted to identify the suspect involved.

No arrests made at this time.