Police: Man shot, injured during altercation in Milwaukee, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 14 in the area of Sherman Boulevard and Silver Spring.
According to police, a 28-year-old man had an altercation with a subject, who then fired one round at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Further investigation is being conducted to identify the suspect involved.
No arrests made at this time.
43.119576 -87.965987