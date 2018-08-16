First responders take part in ‘Functional Training Exercise’ at new Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Emergency responders on Thursday, Aug. 16 got their first chance to practice at the Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee police and firefighters, along with officials from the Office of Emergency Management conducted training drills at the new Milwaukee Bucks’ arena.

People acted as victims, with loud noise-making devices and simulated weapons involved in this exercise. so first responders could work out a potential real-life situation to test communication, event management and tactical response in the new arena, 10 days before it’s set to open on Aug. 26.

About 4,000 construction workers logged close to 2 million hours at the arena site. The keys were handed over to Bucks’ officials in a special ceremony on July 31.

Fiserv Forum will serve as home to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette University Golden Eagles men’s basketball team, and as a showcase for world-class entertainment and other events.