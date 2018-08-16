Gas leak at Spinweld Inc. in Pewaukee prompts large emergency response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Authorities in Pewaukee responded to a gas leak at Spinweld Inc. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Officials say upon arrival, shortly after 12:30 p.m., a number of individuals were complaining of headaches. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, Pewaukee Fire Department, WE Energies and OSHA responded to the scene.

According to their website, Spinweld Inc. -- located on Westmound Drive in Pewaukee -- is a friction welding job shop, providing services to the metal fabricating industry.

The incident remains under investigation.