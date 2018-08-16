Police: ‘Several’ subjects in custody after brothers shot, killed near 6th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have “several” subjects in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two brothers that near 6th and Center in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 15.

Police said it happened shortly before 3 p.m. According to police, both victims were found dead at the scene. It is believed this stemmed from an argument. Police are seeking witnesses.

It happened amid a very violent month in Milwaukee: 14 people have been killed in 15 days.

FOX6 spoke with a woman at the scene, Macshaunya Wright, who said her two brothers, Justin and Tony, died in this incident. She raced to the scene after realizing a nightmare had become reality.

“They were good young men, striving to be better and help add to the positivity of our community. It’s just sad that we can’t handle our issues and problems without resorting to violence. We should be able to talk about things. I wanted to be able to hug my brother or at least say goodbye with my mom and my sisters and my brothers, but they wouldn’t let us do that. Just seeing the body bag was closure enough for me. I heard it was something as silly as a female making a call and some females pulled up in a car that was tinted and shot at my brothers and pulled off,” said Wright.

Wright said there are 11 kids in her family.

“We all love each other and this hurts because all of us are affected. It’s violence that’s very unnecessary. We should learn how to communicate and not always have to resort to guns. They were good young men. They were trying to change their lives. My brother Justin, I know he prayed and he was trying, and my other brother, he was on the path, trying to get it right too — and to take that from somebody for something dumb, it’s silly. I pray that we all turn to our faith, our God and just handle stuff differently,” said Wright.

The investigation is ongoing.