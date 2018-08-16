Taste of the Gateway: 17 restaurants ‘will be serving up their specialties’ for this event

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp is previewing the third annual Taste of the Gateway coming up on Aug. 16. The Taste of Gateway will have food, fun, and live music.
About The Taste of the Gateway (website)
Join us on Thursday, August 16 from 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm for the Third Annual Taste of the Gateway.
Enjoy samples from the Gateway Region's new and established restaurants. Seventeen restaurants will be serving up their specialties created just for this event.
We will have live music by Voces y Cuerdas de Mexico Ensemble. Milwaukee Blacksmith will also be there demonstrating their blacksmith skills. We will also have a live chef demo and a BBQ Rib eating contest.
Admission is FREE. Tasting tickets will be sold in increments of 5 for $5.00. Water & Soda are FREE provided by Fast Park and Pick N Save.
St. Francis Brewery will be providing their specialty brews for this event.
Location: Garden District Gardens on S. 6th Street and Norwich just across from the Howard Avenue Water Tower on S. 6th Street.