‘I cried:’ Little boy’s journey with rare heart condition brings him to Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All the way from Germany -- a family was determined to give their son a second change at life. One little boy's journey with a rare heart condition brought them to Milwaukee.

Playing with his Duplos -- you would never know that Jonathan Freund has been through more at 3-and-a-half years old, than many people will ever go through.

"We didn't even know if he would survive," said Volker Freund, Jonathan's dad.

Jonathan was born with a rare congenital heart disease and needed a complex surgery. One that few doctors can successfully perform.

"Basically, his heart was built incorrectly," said Volker Freund.

"There was no surgeon in Germany that actually believed they could do the surgery," said Volker Freund.

Dr. Viktor Hraska, who practiced in Germany for 15 years, was contacted.

"During the last 25 years, I was involved with less than 100 cases -- so it's really very rare," said Dr. Viktor Hraska, Medical Director, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

"He has a world wide reputation for being the expert at this particular surgery," said Dr. George Hoffman, Medical director, Anesthesiology, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Three weeks ago, the Freunds flew to Milwaukee -- where Jonathan underwent a six-hour surgery at Children's Hospital.

"Dr. Hraska is the only doctor that trusted and knew that he could do this kind of surgery -- and we`re really proud of him that we were able to do so," said Christiane Freund, Jonathan's mom.

An emotional reunion, after an operation Jonathan's parents say felt never-ending.

"I cried," said Christiane Freund.

The doctors, Christiane and Volker say, are their heroes.

"They have given him the gift of a new life," said Christiane Freund.

A life, they say, will now be more like the one they'd prayed for -- for their son.

"We could just hardly wait until he can play just like every other kid," said Christiane Freund.

Jonathan will have one more x-ray over the weekend. If all goes smoothly, his parents say they'll be cleared to return home to Germany on Monday.

Christiane and Volker Freund were translated by interpreter Nicole Warner with International Languages.