Tent collapses, leaves 12 people hospitalized

HAYDEN, Ala. — Authorities say 12 people were hospitalized, including three who were seriously injured, after a tent collapsed in northern Alabama on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Around 400 people were gathered under tents for a stockholders meeting when the tent crashed down. Some hid under tables.

Those that were hospitalized sustained head and back injuries.

The West Blount County fire chief believes the incident may have been caused by a storm that moved through the area following a significant weather advisory from the National Weather Service.