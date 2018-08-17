Weather deja vu: Nicolet High School flooding revisited 8 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Eight years ago flashing flooding swamped drivers on I-43 and caused millions of dollars in damage to Nicolet High School. But while flooding on the freeway looked similar on Friday, Aug. 17, Nicolet is staying dry.

On July 22, 2010, flash flooding stalled drivers on I-43 and Port Washington Road and water came rushing into Nicolet High School.

"I just feel sorry for the guy up ahead that didn't make it," a witness said.

Heavy rains and flash flooding caught drivers and residents by surprise.

"It's coming down in sheets," another witness said.

"80 percent of the school has water damage," a third witness said.

And Nicolet High School in Glendale could not keep the water back.

"I got a phone call from my custodial manager saying 'You're not going to believe this but the water is up to the panic hardware of the front entrance at Nicolet,'" Brian Reiels, director of facilities said. "I'm like come on, you're being dramatic!"

Flood water came rushing into hallways, offices and the lower level locker room.

"The door literally crushing inward because of the pressure of the water," Reiels said.

Damage to the school topped $13 million.

"It will literally go into these troughs,"Reiels said.

Rebuilding the schools storm water runoff system cost more than $1 million.

"That system of storage in addition to the storm sewer," Reiels said.

Reiels said the school turned parking lots into overflow and water retention areas. There are more areas to catch water and divert it away from school buildings.

"Actually we have additional water storage," Reiels said. "Here again is a barrier between the parking lot and the school."

A large retention pond was built as well.

"And slowing we can release it over time," Reiels said.

It was a massive overhaul after unforgettable flooding.

"It was, it was crazy," Reiels said.

Friday's rain on Aug. 17 was about half as much as Nicolet had to deal with in 2010. Reiels said since improving their storm water run-off, they've never had trouble with any significant rainfall.