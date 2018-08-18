August 18
August 11
Wisconsin State Fair: 2018 deals and discount promotions
New partnership: 1st Friday of Wisconsin State Fair to be Klement’s Day
August 4
Black Arts Fest MKE: A preview into the annual festival honoring African and African-American culture
Gov. Walker, Mayor Barrett attend 2018 Wisconsin State Fair opening ceremonies
All things Milwaukee: August is a big issue for MKE Lifestyle Magazine
August 1
Wisconsin State Fair announces 2018 job fair
Milwaukee is 1 of only 14 cities selected to host a Navy Week this year
‘Diverse events and offerings:’ 2018 Bronzeville Week kicks off on Aug. 4
Cream puff giveaway winners line up to get their sweet treat at State Fair Park
August 3