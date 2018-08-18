Block Build MKE changing lives for the better by building up neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE -- Block Build MKE is spent Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18 revitalizing the community with home repairs and more. Evan Peterson was in Clare Square Neighborhood with more.

About Block Build MKE (website)

20+ Neighbors in Need, 2 Days, 300 Volunteers & Corporate Sponsors

Revitalize Milwaukee announces strategic partnership and dates for 2018 Block Build MKE.

Making an annual impact on 340 homes Revitalize Milwaukee has committed to a 3-5 year partnership with Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative. This collaboration will provide powerful and proactive planning to assist the neighborhood in reaching its residential quality of life plan and economic goals. This year we will be providing extensive repairs in 48 hours for up to 20 homes as well as exterior safety and accessibility modifications to each home. This annual project is what we like to call Block Build MKE. Block Build MKE is an extension of Revitalize Milwaukee’s year-round program and shows how concentrated efforts can leave a lasting impact on a single neighborhood. This year Block Build MKE will occur on the days of August 17th and 18th, 2018.

Key Points & Information for Block Build MKE:

· Press Conference at 8 AM Saturday August 18

· Investment of over $250,000 into the Clarke Square Neighborhood

· Revitalization of over 20 properties

· 25+ Corporate Sponsors

· Major Electrical Upgrades

Block Build MKE Kickoff with press conference at 8:00 AM Saturday August 18th

· 300 Volunteers & Donors will complete repairs on 20+ homes in 24 hours on Saturday August 18th

Milwaukee’s Clarke Square neighborhood is full of history, homeowner pride, and collective effort. Since 1990 community collaboration has largely impacted the neighborhood and the relationships among the homeowners we serve. It is truly an honor to return to the Clarke Square neighborhood in efforts of investing time, energy, and monetary value to select homes.

Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission is to stabilize vulnerable neighborhoods and revitalize communities by providing free, critical home repairs, accessibility modifications and comprehensive services for low-income homeowners who are senior citizens, veterans and/or persons with disabilities. Since 2000, Revitalize Milwaukee has completed critical home repairs on more than 2000 homes with the help of over 8000 volunteers and invested over $14.5 million dollars into Milwaukee area housing. Revitalize Milwaukee receives over 250 requests for help each month. We perform over 2000 repairs annually; assist over 500 individuals, and 340 home addresses. Join us in changing the lives of countless low income homeowners who are seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. For more information or to get involved please contact Lynnea Katz-Petted, RM CEO at 414-704-1581.

Home by Home, Block by Block, Entire Communities are Transformed