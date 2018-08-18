Racine Zoo to host events for car, truck & whiskey enthusiasts

RACINE -- The Racine Zoo is home to hundreds of animals-- but this weekend-- it will also be home to hundreds of cars and more. Beth and Paul are here from the zoo to talk about their 23rd annual Car, Truck & Bike Show.
About Car, Truck & Bike Show (website)
Sunday, August 19, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Join hundreds of other car, truck & motorcycle enthusiasts!
Over 75 trophies including Best of Show awards for cars, motorcycles & trucks
Great prizes & gifts
Racine Zoo will have beer, wine, soda, cocktails, water, and food available for purchase
Great music all day long - DJ
Event held Rain or Shine
Early Registration: $15
Day of: $20
Guest Admission: $5
Member Admission: FREE
2 years and younger: FREE
For more information on participating in or sponsoring this year's show, call 262-636-9274.
The Racine Zoo is preparing for lavish dinner and whiskey sampling event coming up at the end of the month. Beth and Paul talk about their Whiskers & Whiskey event.
About Whiskers & Whiskey (website)
Saturday, August 25, 2018 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
You are invited to the Racine Zoo for an exciting and unique fundraising event. Whiskers & Whiskey is all about indulging in fine whiskey that is exquisitely paired with a five-star, five-course dinner. Sit back and enjoy the beautiful lake views, the wonderful animal presentations all about our whiskered friends, a silent auction and of course the whiskey!
This event is sponsored by Wegner CPAs!
Whiskey Selection:
- Jefferson's Reserve Old Rum Cask Finish
- Jefferson's Reserve Very Old Kentucky Straight Whiskey Very Small Batch
- Jefferson's Very Small Batch Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys
- Jefferson's Manhattan Barrel Finished Cocktail
- Jefferson's Aged Bourbon
Menu: Coming Soon
Tickets are $75 per person and include:
- Hors-d'oeuvres
- Gourmet dinner
- Whiskey sampling
- Silent Auctions
- Animal Encounters
- And More!
All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.