Racine Zoo to host events for car, truck & whiskey enthusiasts

RACINE -- The Racine Zoo is home to hundreds of animals-- but this weekend-- it will also be home to hundreds of cars and more. Beth and Paul are here from the zoo to talk about their 23rd annual Car, Truck & Bike Show.

About Car, Truck & Bike Show (website)

Sunday, August 19, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Join hundreds of other car, truck & motorcycle enthusiasts! Over 75 trophies including Best of Show awards for cars, motorcycles & trucks

Great prizes & gifts

Racine Zoo will have beer, wine, soda, cocktails, water, and food available for purchase

Great music all day long - DJ

Event held Rain or Shine

Early Registration: $15

Day of: $20 Guest Admission: $5

Member Admission: FREE

2 years and younger: FREE For more information on participating in or sponsoring this year's show, call 262-636-9274.

The Racine Zoo is preparing for lavish dinner and whiskey sampling event coming up at the end of the month. Beth and Paul talk about their Whiskers & Whiskey event.

About Whiskers & Whiskey (website)

Saturday, August 25, 2018 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

​You are invited to the Racine Zoo for an exciting and unique fundraising event. Whiskers & Whiskey is all about indulging in fine whiskey that is exquisitely paired with a five-star, five-course dinner. Sit back and enjoy the beautiful lake views, the wonderful animal presentations all about our whiskered friends, a silent auction and of course the whiskey! This event is sponsored by Wegner CPAs! Whiskey Selection: Jefferson's Reserve Old Rum Cask Finish

Jefferson's Reserve Very Old Kentucky Straight Whiskey Very Small Batch

Jefferson's Very Small Batch Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys

Jefferson's Manhattan Barrel Finished Cocktail

Jefferson's Aged Bourbon Menu: Coming Soon Tickets are $75 per person and include: Hors-d'oeuvres

Gourmet dinner

Whiskey sampling

Silent Auctions

Animal Encounters

And More! All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.