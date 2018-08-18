Watch: Deputy saves toddler from a hot car in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANFORD, Fla. -- A police officer rescues a three-year-old girl after she's trapped in a hot car for 12 hours in Florida.

The incident happened back in June, and newly released dramatic body cam footage shows deputy Bill Dunn springing into action, getting the girl out of the car, and rushing her to a nearby hospital.

The girl left in the car overnight, strapped into her car seat.

The deputy's quick action saving the girl's life. The two reunited a few days later when she was released from the hospital.

The girl's mother is facing charges of child neglect.