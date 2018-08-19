× 2 killed, 1 in critical condition in separate drownings this weekend; bringing total to 64 across Great Lakes

LAKE MICHIGAN — The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) announced on Sunday, Aug. 19 its current drowning statistics after two kids were killed and another was in critical condition in separate drownings in Lake Michigan Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18.

On Friday in Waukegan, Illinois, a 14-year-old boy went under the water around 6 p.m. as he was trying to swim by a breakwall at Waukegan Harbor pier. The boy was with three other teens in the water at the time. Officials with GLSRP say the boy did not resurface and was found 30 minutes later by fire department divers. He is in critical condition.

On Saturday in Chesterton, Indiana at around 4:45 p.m., a 10-year-old boy — identified by officials as Joshua Torres — was pulled from Lake Michigan near the shores of Indiana Dunes State Park. He was found face down in the water about 40 yards from the shore. GLSRP officials say he was pulled from the water and CPR was started on him before he was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Also on Saturday in Chesterton, Indiana — a 14-year-old Chicago teen was swimming in the same area as Torres at around 5:40 p.m.. He was pulled from the water approximately 50 yards from the shore. Two Porter police officers jumped in the water to save him. CPR was done on the teen before he was taken to the hospital. Officials say the teen was then airlifted to a Children’s Hospital in Chicago in critical condition — but later died.

A total of 64 people have drowned in the Great Lakes — just in 2018. And since 2010, approximately 687 people have drowned in the Great Lakes.

74 drownings in 2010

87 in 2011

99 in 2012

67 in 2013

54 in 2014

55 in 2015

99 in 2016

88 in 2017

65 to date in 2018

According to the GLSRP, 23 drownings have taken place in Lake Erie followed by 21 drownings in Lake Michigan. Full statistics here.