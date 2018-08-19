Backpacks for kids: 1K to be handed out to those in need in big give-a-way event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Helping kids in need and having a little fun at the same time. There's a big backpack give-a-way going on next weekend and there's still time to help! Joining Wake Up on Sunday, Aug. 19 is the organizer of the big giveaway -- Edward Deshazer.

The backpack give-a-way is Sunday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. I have 1000 backpacks to give out.

There will be DJ's, bounce houses, face painting, and Jake's will be open and serving food. The location is on 17th Street , north of North Ave. Backpacks will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Open to any families in Milwaukee.

I will be partnering with the Boys & Girl's Club and with Social Development Commission. We will have programs and resources available for parents as well. These programs can help improve the quality of life for so many families, and also help the parents be more active and involved in their kids' education.

The need for the community to help and partner with local schools and be a resource. I'm the Executive Director at Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy and we are always looking for people to volunteer, but schools across the city have a need for partnerships and people willing to donate time.

Each backpack costs $8 and is filled with: 18 Inch Backpack (assorted colors) 1 Pack of 5 Crayons 1 Sharpener with Dome Cover (assorted colors) 2 Pink Erasers 1 Two Pocket Folder (assorted colors) 1 Glue Stick 1 Highlighter 70 Page Spiral Notebook (assorted colors) 1 Pack of 4 Pencils 1 Pack Of 4 Pens (Both Blue & Black) 12 Inch Ruler (assorted colors) 1 Pencil Case (assorted colors)

