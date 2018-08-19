× Snowball fights banned at Delaware State University for fear of ‘potential harm to others’

DOVER, Del. — One college campus is trying to ban snowballs in the effort to create a “safe space.”

Delaware State University is banning snowball fights during the winter months over fear of “potential harm to others.” The university said violating students could be punished warnings, reprimands, community service, fines, or disciplinary probation.

The university said this was necessary because students were throwing snowballs in residence halls, and iced-over snowballs were posing dangers to others.

In addition to banning snowballs, the university prohibits water guns and super soakers on the university premises or during university activities.

Masks, or anything concealing the face, will not be allowed — except for authorized functions or inclement weather.