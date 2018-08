Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY-- Thomas Deslongchamps is going to be a senior at Whitefish Bay High School. He is also a goalkeeper for the Milwaukee Bavarians. This summer he helped the team win the U.S. Amateur Cup. Thomas has committed to going to Notre Dame in the fall of 2019 to study and play soccer. He is the oldest of six kids. Thomas has 2 younger sisters and 3 younger brothers.

Thomas Deslongchamps

Whitefish Bay H.S. Senior

Soccer