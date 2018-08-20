Inaugural ‘Hip Hop Week MKE’ aimed at using music’s influential power to shed light on important issues

MILWAUKEE — Hip hop surpassed rock ‘n roll in 2017 as the biggest music genre in the United States, so the city is using the music’s influential power to shed some light on important issues affecting Milwaukee.

The inaugural “Hip Hop Week MKE” kicked off on Monday, Aug. 20.

Performances and activities have been scheduled so that people of all ages can learn about financial literacy, political awareness, health issues and more.

It ends Sunday, Aug. 26.

