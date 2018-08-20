Recognize them? West Allis police seek 3 suspects in theft at Burlington store

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a theft at the Burlington store near 70th and Greenfield.

Police said $1,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the store.

Police have offered the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Female, black, between the ages of 20 and 30, weighing 180-200 pounds with black hair; last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and gold sandals.

Suspect 2: Female, black, between the ages of 20 and 25, weighing 240-260 pounds, with orange hair; last seen wearing a red Ohio Buckeyes sweatshirt, blue jeans and red sandals.

Suspect 3: Female, black, between the ages of 20 and 25, weighing 105-130 pounds, with black hair; last seen wearing black halter top, blue jean shorts and tan sandals.

A fourth suspect has been identified, but not yet arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Allis police.