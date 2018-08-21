Dig in! Olive Garden pasta passes are back

MILWAUKEE — Put on your eatin’ pants, pasta lovers. Olive Garden’s coveted “Never Ending Pasta Passes” will once again be available for purchase on Aug. 23 — along with a new, more gluttonous version that would be good for an entire year.
In addition to the 23,000, eight-week passes available this year, Olive Garden is offering 1,000 “Annual Pasta Passes.”
They’ll entice each bearer to 52 weeks of never ending pasta bowls.
The Annual Pasta Passes will cost a little more than the normal never ending pasta passes, $300 as compared to the original’s $100.
But get ready to move fast! Last year, all 22,000 available passes reportedly sold out within a single second.
Interested carb-lovers will need to visit pastapass.com on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern time.