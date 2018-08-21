Dig in! Olive Garden pasta passes are back

MILWAUKEE — Put on your eatin’ pants, pasta lovers. Olive Garden’s coveted “Never Ending Pasta Passes” will once again be available for purchase on Aug. 23 — along with a new, more gluttonous version that would be good for an entire year.

In addition to the 23,000, eight-week passes available this year, Olive Garden is offering 1,000 “Annual Pasta Passes.”

🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨 #PastaPass is back! This year, purchase a Pasta Pass or our new ANNUAL Pasta Pass. That’s right—52 weeks of unlimited pasta—can you handle it? 🍝 Sale starts 8/23 at 2 p.m. https://t.co/2XILmazlCj pic.twitter.com/sWUpXb9AZc — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 21, 2018

They’ll entice each bearer to 52 weeks of never ending pasta bowls.

The Annual Pasta Passes will cost a little more than the normal never ending pasta passes, $300 as compared to the original’s $100.

But get ready to move fast! Last year, all 22,000 available passes reportedly sold out within a single second.

Interested carb-lovers will need to visit pastapass.com on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern time.